Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,838,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,028 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,530,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,937. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.