Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2,267.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance
IJH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.26. 28,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,328. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.62.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.