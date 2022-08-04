Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2,267.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.26. 28,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,328. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

