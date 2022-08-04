Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

