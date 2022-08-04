Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $342,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $198.70. 2,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

