Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $342,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $198.70. 2,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.