Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 2,548 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 451,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after acquiring an additional 288,813 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.19. 53,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,808,893. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

