Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 275 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.62. 20,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.78.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

