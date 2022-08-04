ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.75. 13,957 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth $427,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 228.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period.

