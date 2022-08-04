ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLD. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $15,114,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,842 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $5,786,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

