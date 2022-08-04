Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Provident Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.