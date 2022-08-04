ProximaX (XPX) Market Cap Hits $7.34 Million

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $79,290.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00644073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035526 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

