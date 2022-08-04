Public Mint (MINT) One Day Volume Tops $3,997.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $3,997.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

