Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

