Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

