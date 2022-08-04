Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 410,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 163,108 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 456,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Earnings History for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.