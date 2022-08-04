Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 410,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 163,108 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 456,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

