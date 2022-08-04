Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG remained flat at $19.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,664. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $709.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

