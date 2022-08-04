PUTinCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $440.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $440.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99970977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00045669 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028348 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001392 BTC.

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

