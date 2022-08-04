Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Down 0.1%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

