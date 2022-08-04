Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 54,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,220. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

