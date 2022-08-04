Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PXS stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.64. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)
