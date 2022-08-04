Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PXS stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.64. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

