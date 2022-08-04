Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,729 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in YETI by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,872,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

