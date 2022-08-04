Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 128.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

