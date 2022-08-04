Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Lowered by B. Riley

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SXC. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

