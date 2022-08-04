Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Air Canada Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$17.91 on Thursday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.