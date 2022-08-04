Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

