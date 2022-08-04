Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By William Blair

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $240.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.32. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 23.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 562,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 107,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 82.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.