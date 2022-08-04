Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

