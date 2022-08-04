Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreased by KeyCorp

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Entegris Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. Entegris has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

