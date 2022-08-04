Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Lowered by Analyst

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $109,087,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

