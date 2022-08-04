Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increased by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUN. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,966,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

