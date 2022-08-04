Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:POR opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,271,000 after acquiring an additional 337,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

