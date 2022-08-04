Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.59. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

TDY stock opened at $399.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.81. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

