Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Increased by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,650,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,319,429,000 after buying an additional 664,755 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,670,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,640 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 266,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.