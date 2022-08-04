Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Flowserve by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

