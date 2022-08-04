Qcash (QC) One Day Volume Tops $11.11 Million

Qcash (QC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $37.89 million and $11.11 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

Qcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

