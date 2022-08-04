Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

