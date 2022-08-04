Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

