Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1,612.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chemed by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $4,215,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $476.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.01. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,694 shares of company stock worth $3,843,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.