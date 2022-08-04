Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) by 1,612.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chemed by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $4,215,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $476.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.01. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,348,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,694 shares of company stock worth $3,843,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.