Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

