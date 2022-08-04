QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek Sells 70 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $10,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Erin L. Polek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
