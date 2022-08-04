QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek Sells 70 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $10,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erin L. Polek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

