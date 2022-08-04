QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00 billion-$11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.87 billion.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.02. 176,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.35.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

