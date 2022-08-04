Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60-17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.44 EPS.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,222. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

