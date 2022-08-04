Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Shares of QMCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 182,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $197.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

