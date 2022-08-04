QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,812.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
QuantumScape Stock Up 8.3 %
QuantumScape stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 32.11.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
