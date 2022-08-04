QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 21,250 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $223,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,812.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Up 8.3 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 32.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

