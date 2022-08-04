QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $72.64 million and $6.46 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,874.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031965 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

