Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 75,450 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,450 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $254.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,473. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.71.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.