Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 296.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,043. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average is $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.