Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,753 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $30,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 784,735 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,142. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $404.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,803,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

