Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Qumu worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Recommended Stories

