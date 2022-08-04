Rainicorn Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $240,771.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
