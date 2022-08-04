Rainicorn Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $240,771.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

