RAMP (RAMP) Trading 4% Lower This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 4% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $48.89 million and approximately $108,752.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,622.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00128671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

